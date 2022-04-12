News

Osinbajo’s Declaration: Ondo residents storm town hall in jubilation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

There was jubilation in Akure, Ondo State yesterday as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his intent to contest the presidential election in 2023.

 

As soon as the vice president made his declaration on his Twitter handle in the morning, many people trooped to the streets, celebrating the decision to throw his cap in the ring.

Ifeoluwa Fasoranti, Director General, Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, who addressed the crowd that gathered at Akure Town Hall, said the people were happy to hear the vice president declaring interest in the presidency in 2023.

 

He said: “We thank God that the vice president has  declared his intention to contest the president. He has all the qualities needed to be president. This is the first vice president who had no face-off with the president. “South West is ready for Osinbajo.

 

Those who said he would not declare has seen now that the eagle has landed. “As a member of the cabinet, if you have one out of ten proposals approved, you’re lucky.

“So, we cannot say that he should take full responsibility for whatever happened in the government. “But by the grace of God, when he gets behind the wheel as the president of the federal republic, everything will be normalised

 

