Osjnbajo calls for innovative infrastructure financing to bridge $3trn gap

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has called for innovative infrastructure financing models in order to bridge the $3 trillion gap in the sector. This came as he gave the assurance that the proposed N15 trillion Infrastructure Fund (Infraco) would be operated transparently by professionals. Osinbajo said this yesterday in his remarks at a webinar organised by Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) on deepening the Nigerian infrastructure stock through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo maintained that adopting new models of investments for infrastructural development has become imperative as reliance on public expenditure alone is no longer sufficient or capable of meeting the $3 Trillion needed to bridge the infrastructural deficit over the next 30 years.

The Vice President lamented that despite government’s interventions through budgetary allocations, Nigeria still faces huge infrastructural deficits constraining economic growth. “The Federal Government recognizes this fact, which is why we are considering other approaches to complement and boost financing for the development and maintenance of infrastructure in Nigeria. “It is clear that this deficit can only be made up by private investment.

Private sector is 92 per cent of GDP while the Public Sector is mere 8 per cent. So, the synergy between the public and private sector through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) is really the realistic solution,” he said. Referencing statistics available in the Nigerian Integrated Infrastructure Masterplan (NIIMP) and the Economic Recovery & Growth Plan, Osinbajo noted that “Nigeria needs up to $3 trillion over the next 30 years to bridge the infrastructure gap.”

The Vice President explained that “the Federal Government would have to spend the entire revised 2020 appropriation of N10.81 trillion continuously for the next 108 years or more on capital expenditure (CAPEX) to meet that target.

The fact that only N2.49 trillion was appropriated for capital expenditure in 2020, reflects the importance of deliberate and pragmatic action to boost infrastructural spending. “It seems to me to be quite clear that the financial outlay and management capability required for infrastructural development and service delivery outstrip the financial and technical resources available to government.

