Arts & Entertainments

Osoba, Idachaba, others move to restore dignity of media practice in Nigeria

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye Comment(0)

In the face of dwindling quality of journalism and increase in fake news, journalists and Mass Communication scholars have underscored the need to restore and protect journalism as a noble profession, maintain global standards in journalism scholarship and restore the dignity of media practice in Nigeria.

 

The development was informed by the huge damage done to the profession by the influx of bloggers, so-called citizen journalists and unprofessional practitioners who abuse the multidisciplinary nature of the profession by spewing misinformation and outright falsehood especially on online platforms.

 

The scholars and practitioners, including former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Professors Lai Osho, Ralph Akinfeleye, Armstrong Idachaba and the General Manager of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Gbemiga Adefaye, recalled the evolutionary roles played by journalists across all ages around the world, but lamented a gradual erosion of such nobility in the profession.

 

They however, acknowledged the presence of a list of thorough-bred journalists in the mainstream media who have exhibited decades of flawless integrity and mastery of responsible journalism in the quality and quantity of their write-ups, investigative reports, editorials and analysis, urging them to protect the reputation of the profession.

 

Converging at a one-day roundtable on “Bridging the Gap Between the Newsroom and the Classroom,” they advocated a synthetic collaboration between classrooms and the newsrooms, through the engagement of journalists as adjunct lecturers in the universities and polytechnics to enable the students benefit from their industry experience thereby building qualitative manpower which will enhance their employability on graduation.

 

In his remarks on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe stressed the vital role of journalism in the socio-political and economic development of the globe, remonstrating however, about the dangerous wounds inflicted on the image of the profession by unverified reports or outright falsehood which assassinate peoples’ characters and destroy their destinies.

 

Osoba, who chaired the occasion, stated that with few examples, many media reports reflect lack of faith in the country as they tend to run it down by chronicling only negative events to the detriment of the government’s developmental programmes and other positive achievements.

 

“While there is widespread insecurity in the country, it is not peculiar to Nigeria, but adequate attention is hardly given to efforts at combating them. We can recall the level of insecurity in the country in 2014, compared to what it is now.

 

“Besides, the current government has embarked on huge infrastructural development projects like the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, the Lagos –Ibadan Rail Line, and others in the South-East and North, which deserve reporting, this often takes the background in the media. In his keynote address, the Chairman of Troyka Holdings, Dr. Biodun Shobajo advocated interrogation of contemporary media needs and developing pedagogy and research in tandem with relevance,

 

innovation and technology, because no society can grow beyond its level of thinking. Prof. Idachaba, a former Director- General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), stressed the need for the mainstream media to reinvent themselves by creating and adhering to ethical culture, just as regulatory agencies must perform their duties even as Mass Communication curriculum should be tailored along emerging trends like digital marketing.

 

On his part, Professor Osho wants the National University Commission (NUC) to ensure that accreditation of universities is more rigorous, and address the issue of unqualified students. He also called on the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to register and monitor all bloggers to ensure compliance with journalism ethos.

 

Convener of the event and African Representative of the World Journalism Education Council, Prof Akinfeleye said the event was informed by urgent need to reposition journalism through the creation of a nexus between the newsroom and classroom.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Veteran actor, Ogun Majek, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme Veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, popularly known as Ogun Majek, is dead. New Telegraph learnt that he died on Thursday morning. Confirming his death, veteran actor and filmmaker, Mr. Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bell, said Ogun Majek died at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home. Salami described the late actor as a good […]
Arts & Entertainments

Police clear D’banj of rape as accuser withdraws petition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has cleared D’banj, a singer and songwriter, of the rape allegations against him by Seyitan Babatayo, a female Twitter user. The development comes about the same time when Seyitan, in a letter through Olamide Omileye, her counsel, to the police, said she was withdrawing the case. In the letter dated […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s mum defends sons as critics wonder why they still live with their father

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The mother of former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Kiddwaya, has come out to defend him and his brothers after critics slammed them for living with their dad. A Twitter user, Square Bea had posted; “Congratulations, frame those photos of them and take it to your house; oh wait […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica