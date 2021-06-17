News

Osoba: Ogun has stopped implementing ‘white elephant projects’

Posted on Author Olufemi Adedira Comment(0)

Former governor of Ogun state, Chief Segun Osoba, yesterday applauded Governor Dapo Abiodun for moving away from what he called, “white elephant projects that are not beneficial to the people of the state.” Osoba, who stated this during the inauguration of a 2.1km Lantoro-Elite- Idi-Aba Road in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the Abiodun – led administration had redefined projects conceptualisation and implementation in the state.

Theformergovernorsaid Abiodunhad focused onadifferent path of governance. According to him, the infrastructural projects embarked on by the government in the last two years had direct benefits on the citizens and capable of transforming socioeconomic activities of the state.

He said: “I have been asking the governor, what are you going to look back to when you complete your tenure? And I am happy he is building his own legacy. “He has refused to go for white elephant projects. He had refused to focus on the projects that would not be beneficial to citizens of the state. “I won’t cite examples of those elephant projects because I have come here to abuse anybody here today. The governor is already doing projects that are beneficial to the people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

God has given me name of Obiano’s successor –Fr. Ebube Muonso

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Spiritual Director, Holy Ghost Adoration, Uke Anambra State, Rev (Fr) Ebube Muonso has said that God has revealed to him the name of the person who will take over from Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State. Muonso, who is also the Rector, Blessed Iwene Tansi Pilgrimage Center, Umudioke, said the outcome of the November gubernatorial […]
News

Insecurity: I’ve no apology speaking truth on herdsmen killings –Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has again spoken very tough about insecurity bedeviling the country and being perpetrated by armed Fulani herdsmen. The Governor said that he has no apology to anyone in the country for speaking the truth to Nigerians especially those in positions of authority over his comments on the worsening security accompanied […]
News

Imo: Residents flay Army over alleged arbitrary killings

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Residents of Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday came down heavily on the Nigerian Army, especially those manning the Government House area, accusing the military of arbitrary killing of residents that posed no security risk to the society. This was as the people lamented that the same soldiers and policemen had been unable to stamp […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica