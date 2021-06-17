Osoba: Ogun has stopped implementing ‘white elephant projects’

Former governor of Ogun state, Chief Segun Osoba, yesterday applauded Governor Dapo Abiodun for moving away from what he called, “white elephant projects that are not beneficial to the people of the state.” Osoba, who stated this during the inauguration of a 2.1km Lantoro-Elite- Idi-Aba Road in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the Abiodun – led administration had redefined projects conceptualisation and implementation in the state.

Theformergovernorsaid Abiodunhad focused onadifferent path of governance. According to him, the infrastructural projects embarked on by the government in the last two years had direct benefits on the citizens and capable of transforming socioeconomic activities of the state.

He said: “I have been asking the governor, what are you going to look back to when you complete your tenure? And I am happy he is building his own legacy. “He has refused to go for white elephant projects. He had refused to focus on the projects that would not be beneficial to citizens of the state. “I won’t cite examples of those elephant projects because I have come here to abuse anybody here today. The governor is already doing projects that are beneficial to the people.”

