Osoba: Sanwo-Olu has done so well, deserves 2nd term

Former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba has appealed to Lagos voters to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Sanwo-Olu is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Saturday’s governorship poll. Speaking during the Journalist Hangout Programme on Television Continental (TVC) on Sunday, Osoba, said Sanwo- Olu had done so much in the state and based on his performance he deserved to be re-elected. Osoba, who expressed his displeasure over the voting pattern against APC in Lagos, especially in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, in the presidential election, urged residents to redeem themselves by voting for a performing government.

He said: “Lagos has given so much to all of us, let us pay back by showing gratitude to a governor who I believe has done his best.” The former Editor and Managing Director of Daily Times, also appealed to Lagos residents, especially youths, Ndigbo and religious leaders, not to allow ethnicity and religion to be a dividing factor in the forthcoming governorship election in Lagos State. He said: “In Lagos, it hurts me and it gives me sleepless nights when educated people and others voted against the APC in Ikoyi, for example.”

