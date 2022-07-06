News Top Stories

Osodeke: We’ll call off ASUU strike once FG signs agreement

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday said it was ready to call off its nationwide industrial action immediately if the Federal Government signs the negotiated agreement. ASUU had on February 14 embarked on a strike to press home its demand, including the government’s investment in the nation’s university infrastructure, and payment of members’ salaries through the recommended University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), among several others.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said the union is waiting for a positive response from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. “As far as ASUU is concerned, the strike can end tomorrow, we have finished the negotiations, let the government call us this night that we should come tomorrow and sign the agreement, we will be there,” Osodeke said. “Let government tell us they have finished testing the UTAS, we have accepted it. By tomorrow, we will call off the strike. We are finished (with negotiations). “We are just waiting, and challenging the government. When will they sign the agreement, and when will they accept UTAS? Those are the two questions we need to ask the Nigerian government.”

 

