Osofisan: 75 garlands for a quintessential dramatist, poet, humanist

One of the leading Nigerian dramatists, Prof. Femi Osofisan is 75 years old today. Emeritus Professor of Drama, University of Ibadan, Nigeria, he has had a distinguished career in the academy. The renowned playwright, poet, essayist, theatre director, novelist, editor and newspaper columnist has written and produced more than 60 plays, five volumes of poetry, four novels and several collections of essays. Noted for his critique of societal problems and his use of African traditional performances and surrealism in some of his novels, Osofisan, is renowned as a dramatist whose socially engaged work often incorporates elements of traditional African performance.

His numerous plays include Morountodun and Other Plays. Lagos: Longman (1982), Birthdays are not for dying: & other plays (1990), The Album of the Midnight Blackout, University Press, Nigeria (1994), The Oriki of a Grasshopper and Other Plays (1995), and Women of Owu (2006).

He is also the author of the essay collection The Nostalgic Drum: Essays on Literature, Drama, and Culture (2001). With James Gibbs and Martin Banham, Osofisan has edited numerous volumes of the African Theatre series, including African Theatre in Development (1999) and African Theatre: Diasporas (2008). To mark and celebrate the 75th birthday of the prolific playwright and erudite scholar, the Femi Osofisan Society (FOS) will today hold both physical and virtual event tagged ‘Femi Osofisan at 75’.

The event which will hold at the Wole Soyinka Theatre, University of Ibadan, features readings, conversations, performances, including a scratch performance of ‘Medaye: A Re-Reading of Euripides Medea’ di-rected by Tunde Awosanmi, excerpts from Once Upon Four Robbers, video Interview with Femi Osofisan, Freie Universität Berlin 2015, Phillip Zapkin, Department of English, Pennsylvania State University reviews of ‘Wèsóò, Hamlet!’ or, The Resurrection of Hamlet (Re-reading Shakespeare’s Hamlet), music interlude: Esu and the Vagabond Minstrels, directed by Modupe Olaogun, The Discombobulation of a Rookie Patriot: A Stage Adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Man of the People, A Nightingale for Dr. Du Bois directed by Segun Ojewuyi and video tributes.

Osofisan has won several other awards, including 1st Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service (WNBS) Prize for Independence Anniversary Essay, the first Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Literature award in 1983 for ‘Morountodun and Other Plays’ and later for Drama with ‘Yungba-Yungba and the Dance Contest’ in 1993. ‘Minted Coins’, a collection of poetry written under the pseudonym Okinba Launko, won the ANA Poetry Prize and the Regional Commonwealth Poetry Award for First Collection in 1987.

In 2000, he was short-listed for the prestigious Neustadt Prize in the USA. He has been honoured with Officier de l’Ordre Nationale de Mérite, Rép. de France (1999); Nigerian National Order of Merit in the Humanities (NNOM) (2004); Fonlon-Nichols Prize for Literature and the Struggle for Human Rights (2006); and Fellow, Nigerian Academy of the Arts [FNAL] (2006). Osofisan was also a Drama Consultant to the Second World Festival of Black and African Arts and Culture (Festac ’77), the Cultural Olympiad, 1996 Olympic Games, Atlanta, and Movement for Mass Mobilisation, Social and Economic Recovery (MAMSER), Abuja, Nigeria (1989).

He was also the President of ANA (1988-1990) and PEN, Nigeria (2004-2010), and one time General Manager and Chief Executive of the National Theatre, Lagos, Nigeria. Osofisan’s plays have been performed in many countries, where he has also held teaching or research fellowships, including Japan, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Lesotho, China, USA, Canada, UK, France and South Africa.

His plays are among the most produced in Nigeria. Osofisan is a founding member and Literary Editor of the first Editorial Board of The Guardian, Lagos (1983-84); Founder and Artistic Director, Kakaun Sela Kompani (1979) and CentreSTAGE-Africa (the Centre for Studies in Theatre and Alternative Genres of Expression in Africa, a non-governmental trusteeship organisation); and Founder and Editor of Opon Ifa, a poetry chapbook (1974), which later became Opon Ifa Review, a quarterly journal of the arts.

