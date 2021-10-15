News

Osogbo agog for burial rites of Princess Abake Obelawo

Renowned industrialist and elder statesman, Prince Lawal Obelawo, is set to give his wife, Princess Abake Lawal a befitting burial in Osogbo, Osun State. The lying in state and wake-keep will hold on Thursday, October 22 at Obelawo compound, Osogbo and the funeral service will hold at the Apostolic Church Faith Church, Osogbo on Friday, October 23 while entertainment of guests will take place after funeral service at Atlantic Event Centre, Osogbo with renowned musician, King Sunny Ade (KSA) on band stand.

The deceased, who was devout christain and virtuous woman, committed her life to the service of God and humanity. Aged 70, the late Prin-cess Obelawo was a rallying and reference point for the entire Obelawo family, a virtue she sustained till she departed this sinful world. Survived by her husband, who is also the Chairman of LOPIN Manufacturing Company Limited, children and grandchildren including Princess Kiki Lawal, popular Lagos socialite and Chairman, Vinefield Energy and Allied Services Ltd, Prince Seye Obelawo and Chairman of Bedrock Integrated Limited, Prince Abiola Obelawo, the late Princess Obelawo will be sorely missed not only by her family members but Osogbo community at large.

