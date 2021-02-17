Osogbo flyover to cost N2.7bn

Osun State Government yesterday disclosed that it will spend N2.7 billion net of all taxes on the construction of flyover at Olaiya Intersection, Osogbo, the state capital. A statement by Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, made available to newsmen yesterday noted that the Public Procurement Agency had issued approval of “No-Objection/Due Process Certification” for the award of the contract for the construction of the flyover.

The total sum presented as N3, 108, 379, 829.76, comprised the net sum of N 2,688,748,552.74 and 13.5 per cent statutory deductions which included percentage withholding tax, 7.5 per cent Value-Added Tax and 1 per cent stamp duty deduction.

The state government had announced its decision to construct a flyover at the Olaiya Intersection, Osogbo, to address recurring accidents and decongest traffic at the Intersection while announcing that the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA) would be adopted for the funding of the project.

