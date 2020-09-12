Osonuga appointed as Nigeria’s Senator in WBAF

The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), has appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Adloyalty Business Network (AdloyaltyBN), Dr. Freeman Osonuga, as Senator representing Nigeria. WBAF works globally to empower economic development through fostering innovative financial instruments for startups, scale ups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs while also promoting gender equality and women’s participation in all sectors of the world economy.

“Dr Freeman Osonuga who currently leads over 20, 000 real estate consultants in Nigeria has made significant contributions to driving financial inclusion across the country and has helped secure market-based funding for several real estate developers and firms and we believe beyond all reasonable doubt that he would function perfectly in this position,” said the Chairman of WABF, Baybars Altuntas, of Osonuga. On his part, Osonuga reassured WBAF of his continuous commitment to connect more with the global investor ’s markets, which will open up opportunities for the country.

He said: “I appreciate The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) for this opportunity, now local Nigerian angel investors, incubation centres, accelerators, private equity funds, co-investment funds, technology parks, corporate ventures, and aspiring entrepreneurs will have more opportunity to connect with global leaders in the same field. “I am more than happy to collaborate with the High Commissioner for Nigeria, Hauwa Yabani, and fellow Senators to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria and across the world.”

