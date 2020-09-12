Arts & Entertainments

Osonuga appointed as Nigeria’s Senator in WBAF

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), has appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Adloyalty Business Network (AdloyaltyBN), Dr. Freeman Osonuga, as Senator representing Nigeria. WBAF works globally to empower economic development through fostering innovative financial instruments for startups, scale ups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs while also promoting gender equality and women’s participation in all sectors of the world economy.

“Dr Freeman Osonuga who currently leads over 20, 000 real estate consultants in Nigeria has made significant contributions to driving financial inclusion across the country and has helped secure market-based funding for several real estate developers and firms and we believe beyond all reasonable doubt that he would function perfectly in this position,” said the Chairman of WABF, Baybars Altuntas, of Osonuga. On his part, Osonuga reassured WBAF of his continuous commitment to connect more with the global investor ’s markets, which will open up opportunities for the country.

He said: “I appreciate The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) for this opportunity, now local Nigerian angel investors, incubation centres, accelerators, private equity funds, co-investment funds, technology parks, corporate ventures, and aspiring entrepreneurs will have more opportunity to connect with global leaders in the same field. “I am more than happy to collaborate with the High Commissioner for Nigeria, Hauwa Yabani, and fellow Senators to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria and across the world.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Tiwa Savage: It took me years to realise my breakup with TeeBillz

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Tiwa Savage recently had a video interview with the New York Times (NYT), where she talked about her new album ‘Celia,’ and the journey so far in the Nigerian music industry. An interesting part of that interview was when she got to talk about the track “Us (Interlude),” which highlighted her failed marriage to artist […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Vee slams Dorathy 

Posted on Author Reporter

  The atmosphere in the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 house appears to be getting tense every day. Just on Tuesday night, Lucy and Erica engaged in a heated argument which had both housemates hurling insults at each other. The tension has continued as Vee picked on Dorathy for disrespecting housemates including her. According to Vee, Dorathy […]
Arts & Entertainments

#BBNaija: Why I don’t want to talk to Erica again – Laycon

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Kaisha evicted from house Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Laycon, has finalized his decision towards Erica. Laycon had been finding it difficult to move on after his love interest, Erica chose Kiddwaya over him. He asked Erica to keep a distance. However, it has not been easy for him as housemates have several times […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: