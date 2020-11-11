OSOPADEC distributes educational materials to students

The Chairman, Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Hon. Barr. Olugbenga Edema has distributed a sizeable amount of quality educational materials to students and pupils of public secondary and primary schools in Ese-Odo and Ilaje local government areas of Ondo State.

The event, which took place at The Williams Place, an event center at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area, was graced by school principals and head teachers across the two local council areas.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), who was represented by the Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Education Matters, Dr Wunmi Egbayelo Ilawole, declared the programme opened. Governor Akeredolu, in his speech read on his behalf by Dr. Ilawole, said the Ondo State government is very particular about the education of students of both secondary and public primary schools, adding that the government through the intervention of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has renovated 700 schools across the state and Ilaje as well as Ese/Odo have benefitted immensely from the intervention programme.

Dr. Ilawole noted that more teacher will be recruited while the renovation of schools will continue in the second term of the present administration in the state.

The governor charged principals and head teachers to continue to ensure that their staff give quality service delivery at all time, promising them the commitment of his government to their welfare.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of OSOPADEC, Hon. Barr. Olugbenga Edema congratulated the students who are beneficiaries of the distribution.

He thanked Governor Akeredolu for his support for the board since he had assumed as Chairman. He said the impact of Akeredolu’s government is felt among the oil producing communities through the lofty projects embarked on and completed by OSOPADEC, stressing that more development projects will continue in the second term of the governor.

Among the educational materials distributed were: exercise and note books and mathematics sets

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT Chairman) Ilaje Local Government Chapter, Comrade Omoyele and Comrade Johnbull Mebawondu, the state President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), both appreciated the OSOPADEC Chairman and the commission for the kind gesture and philanthropy extended to the future leaders.

In attendance at the event were OSOPADEC Commissioners, Hon. Oluyide Mekuleyi and Hon. Ikuepenikan Olumide; the Vice Chairman of Ilaje LG, Hon. Obele Dickson; former state Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Lebi Adepiti, NUT National Representative, High Chief Gbayisemore among others.

Also, the Ilaje LG APC Chairman was duly represented while other prominent stakeholders in the education sector also attended the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...