OSPOLY Hosts NBTE For Accreditation, Mounts 17 New Courses

The Management of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree has declared that all hands must be on deck to host officials of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) on resource accreditation of 17 new courses and re-visitation of two other courses in the Institution.

The Registrar of the Institution, Mr Busari Salawu Esq disclosed this in a press r release made available to the newsmen on Tuesday.

According to the Registrar, the Polytechnic is mounting these new courses as part of its aim to improve the vocational and technical skills of Nigerian youths for the desired technological advancement of Nigeria.

Barr. Salawu explained that the seventeen new courses both at National and Higher National Diploma levels would be presented for resource accreditation, while two existing courses in the polytechnic would also have a re-visitation exercise.

The programmes to be presented for the resource accreditation include; Arts &Design- Textile (HND); Arts & Design-Graphics (HND); Fashion & Design and Clothing Technology (ND); Building Technology (HND); Estate Management Management (HND); Quantity Surveying (HND); Urban and Regional Planning (HND).

Others are; Procurement and Supply Chain Management (ND); Marketing (ND); Environmental Biology (HND);
Bio-Chemistry (HND) Mechanical Engineering Technology (Automobile Engineering Technology option
Manufacturing Engineering Technology option) (HND); Welding and Fabrication Technology (HND); Agricultural Technology (ND), Library and Information Science (ND) and Architectural Design (HND).

Those to be presented for re-verification are; Agric and Bio- Environmental Engineering Technology (ND) and Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology (ND).

While expressing optimism about the success of the accreditation exercise, the Registrar stated that the laboratories and studios of each of the programmes presented have been stocked with all necessary tools and equipment needed for the pedagogical needs of the programmes.

