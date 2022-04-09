OSRA raises alarm over plot to disrupt Osun peace

A socio-political group, OSRA, has condemned the extra-judicial killing of Afolabi Abiola by alleged security agents, saying such threatens peace and Arabirin Osun state.

Recall that online media reports have hinged the cruel murder of Afolabi Abiola on extra-judicial killings while some blamed it on politicians desperate to clinch power in the state.

In a joint statement baby Lanre Akeju and Saheed Bakare, OSRA warned politicians to desist from acts capable of undermining the peace enjoyed by the people of Osun state.

OSRA commends the Osun state government for being proactive and showing interest in the case.

“We at Osun Shall Rise Again, OSRA, a socio-political group, are committed to the peace, growth and development of Osun. We shall therefore be willing to stake all that we have to defend our State and its people.

“We condemned in total the alleged extra-judicial killing of a promising young man, Afolabi Abiola by some policemen of the Osun State Command.

“While commending the Osun State Government for its proactive steps in taking the decision to show interest in the matter and appealed for calm, we make bold to say it must resist any attempt by some discredited politicians and a few mischief-makers that want to profit from the sad incident, from hijacking the situation.

“Already, we have reliably gathered that elements of the Revolution Now who take delight in destroying public properties and infrastructure under the cover of protest are planning a political protest under the guise of press for justice for the late the Afolabi Abiola.

“We decided to raise this alarm to intimate security operatives and the Government on the plot by these crisis merchants masquerading as rights activists.

“While we condemn the death of our brother, Afolabi Abiola, we appeal to Osun youths to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of the investigations being carried out on the matter. They must not lend themselves as willing tools to elements of Revolution Now in Osun and beyond, who are bent on causing mayhem in our dear State.

“We are therefore calling on heads of security agencies in Osun to take proactive measures to avert mayhem in Osun. Although the protest is being originally planned for Monday, in Osogbo, security operatives must however be on the lookout for Ilesa, Ede and Ile-Ife as these mischief-makers may shift to any of these places to stage a protest that could cause the breakdown of law and order.

“We do not need any protest now, especially one coordinated by elements of Revolution Now. We shall be willing to support any legitimate agitation by Osun youths, but such agitation must not have political colouration or be driven by criminal elements and elements within the Revolution Now whose motives and objectives are well known to Nigerians. We must not give any individual or group the chance to disrupt the peace we enjoy in Osun.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...