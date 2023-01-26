OSSAP-SDGs hands over 120-Bed mother & child hospital to Kaduna govt

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAPSDGs), has handed over a fully equipped 120-Bed Mother and Child Hospital to Kaduna State Government. The 120-Bed Mother and Child Hospital is equipped with state-or-the-art facilities including operating theatres, recovery rooms, private and general Wards, scanning Room, consultation rooms and laboratory, ultra-scan machine, vacuum extractor delivery set and an Emergency Cart with full compliments.

The facility which is one of the over 25 of such advanced medical facilities being established across the country also has quarters for doctors in addition to an intensive care ambulance and another wellequipped ambulance. Speaking during the commissioning and handover ceremony of the facility at DANDAURA Community in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday, January 13, 2023, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire noted that the project is a strategic intervention directly linked to the achievement of SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Well-being for all’ as well as other crosscutting SDGs.

She added that interventions like the Mother and Child Centres are necessary to stop the primary and secondary effects of COVID-19 pandemic from reversing decades of human development gained through the SDGs. The Presidential Adviser commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the needed resources for delivery of key interventions to governments at subnational levels to fast-track the achievement of SDGs.

She also commended the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufa’i, for his unwavering commitment and support to our collective desire to implement the SDGs in Nigeria. “OSSAP-SDGs and Kaduna State Government have worked closely and tirelessly to construct and furnished this stateof- the-art facility as a strategic tool for healthcare service provisioning in the state.

“It is therefore expected that the Kaduna State Government, and indeed other state governments, benefitting from such interventions, will make judicious use of the facilities in a sustainable way for the benefit of our mothers and children. “We will continue to prioritiSe interventions with potential impacts on the lives of the poor and vulnerable members of our society, so that no ‘Nigerian is left behind,” Princess Orelope- Adefulire promised. While commissioning the facility, Governor Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai, who was represented by his commissioner for Budget and Planning Commission, Umma Yusuf Aboki, expressed his sincere appreciation to President Buhari and OSSAP-SDGs for the hospital project. He also reiterated the commitment of his government to the achievement of SDGs and on human development as well as expressed his appreciation to OSSAP-SDGs for the interventions and other ongoing projects in the state.

“I must thank the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAPSDGs) for choosing Kaduna State to execute this laudable project, as well as the one they are building in Zaria and also appreciate the SSAP’s commitment to build an additional one in Lere Local Government Area. We look forward to more developmental partnerships in the future in our commitment to leaving no one behind,” he said. The Governor also urged the beneficiary to access, use and protect the facility. “To the community, this is a huge investment, and thus I urge you to take responsibility and ownership of this hospital, make judicious use in a sustainable manner and ensure you protect it and serve the purpose for which it was built for the benefit of all.

