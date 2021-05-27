News Top Stories

Osteoporosis increases hearing loss risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said osteoporosis may raise the risk of hearing loss. These are the findings of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American Geriatric Society’. Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both.

As a result, bones become weak and may break from a fall or, in serious cases, from sneezing or minor bumps. Osteoporosis means “porous bone.” According to researcher Dr. Sharon Curhan, data from her team’s study suggested that “osteoporosis and low bone density may be important contributors to ageing-related hearing loss.” That means that healthier lifestyles “could provide important benefits for protecting bone and hearing health in the future,” said Curhan. Curhan is with the Channing Division of Network Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and is also affiliated with Harvard Medical School. The researchers were inspired by a recent study that bisphosphonates, a class of drugs that prevent bone loss, might prevent noise-induced hearing damage in mice.

“We wanted to investigate whether bisphosphonates alter risk of hearing loss in adults, in addition to whether there is a longitudinal association between osteoporosis or LBD [low bone density] and risk of subsequent hearing loss,” Curhan explained. Her team analysed data from nearly 144,000 women who were followed for up to 34 years as part of the decades- long Nurses’ Health Studies. These two large ongoing prospective cohorts of female registered nurses were established in 1976 and 1989.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG backs local scientific research on COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…report of possible cure for disease excites Osinbajo   The Federal Government has pledged support for a team of Nigerian professors and scientists investigating the effectiveness of Ivermectin drug in the treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.   Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, gave the pledge yesterday while being briefed by a team of scientists led by […]
News

Strenuous daily exercise may shorten longevity’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  B ased on the analyses of longevity data for professional Japanese traditional artists, researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have found that kabuki actors, known for their vigorous movements, surprisingly had shorter lifespans compared with other traditional arts performers who lead mostly sedentary lifestyles.     The findings suggested that job-related […]
News

Autogas: FG pledges cheaper conversion, installation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

In line with its commitment to usher in a cheaper alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, the Federal Government has pledged to provide Nigerians with an efficient and cheap conversion process to Autogas, a better fuel for Nigerians. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, made the pledge during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica