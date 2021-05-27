Osteoporosis increases hearing loss risk

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said osteoporosis may raise the risk of hearing loss. These are the findings of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American Geriatric Society’. Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both.

As a result, bones become weak and may break from a fall or, in serious cases, from sneezing or minor bumps. Osteoporosis means “porous bone.” According to researcher Dr. Sharon Curhan, data from her team’s study suggested that “osteoporosis and low bone density may be important contributors to ageing-related hearing loss.” That means that healthier lifestyles “could provide important benefits for protecting bone and hearing health in the future,” said Curhan. Curhan is with the Channing Division of Network Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and is also affiliated with Harvard Medical School. The researchers were inspired by a recent study that bisphosphonates, a class of drugs that prevent bone loss, might prevent noise-induced hearing damage in mice.

“We wanted to investigate whether bisphosphonates alter risk of hearing loss in adults, in addition to whether there is a longitudinal association between osteoporosis or LBD [low bone density] and risk of subsequent hearing loss,” Curhan explained. Her team analysed data from nearly 144,000 women who were followed for up to 34 years as part of the decades- long Nurses’ Health Studies. These two large ongoing prospective cohorts of female registered nurses were established in 1976 and 1989.

