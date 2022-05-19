News Top Stories

Osteoporosis patients should exercise regularly – Study

Researchers in the United Kingdom have advised millions of people with osteoporosis to exercise regularly, aimed at boosting bone health while cutting the risk of falls and improving posture. These are the findings of a new study published in the ‘British Journal of Sports Medicine’.

Osteoporosis is a health condition that weakens bones, making them fragile and more likely to break. It develops slowly over several years and is often only diagnosed when a fall or sudden impact causes a bone to break (fracture). The most common inju-ries in people with osteoporosis are: broken wrist and broken hip and spinal bones.

The condition affects more than 150 million people worldwide while over 500,000 people receive hospital treatment for fragility fractures every year on the NHS as a result of osteoporosis. Regular exercise strengthens bones, reduces the risk of fractures and falls, and improves posture, as well as bolstering overall mental and physical health, experts said, which is why it is important that people with osteoporosis do not miss out. But uncertainties about what type of physical activity is safe, particularly later in life or when bones have significantly weakened, have left doctors uncertain what to recommend and deterred some patients from regular activity. In an attempt to clear up the confusion, a multidisciplinary panel of experts reviewed existing evidence and drew on clinical and patient opinion to reach agreement on recommendations to maximise bone health while minimising fracture risk.

 

Our Reporters

