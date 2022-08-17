Osuchukwu’s Homecoming with artist talk, studio engagements

On a recent visit to Nigeria, a Washington-based Nigerian- American artist, Felix Chinedu Osuchukwu, had a three-day studio engagement with Abuja audience. He talked about his art and spent time creating art alongside other artists, art lovers and family in Abuja. At a time of profound crosshatching of artistic currents among various cultures, it is stimulating when artists meet to share ideas and compare notes, especially if they are from different cultural milieus. In such encounters, questions about the support structures available to artists and how they are utilized are asked. Also, on the front burner in such meetings is usually how artists navigate the issues around production and patronage as well as the factors that inspire creativity. For high achievers, there is also discussion on the importance of giving back to society. In the end, everyone gets refreshed, and the art world gains. Some of the issues above are encapsulated in the artist talk and studio engagements, which had Osuchukwu as a distinguished guest.

The venue was at the Artstier Studio, Maitama Extension Abuja, a space that engages studio artists in conversations around their art practice. Born in Washington DC to Nigerian immigrant parents, Osuchukwu spent his early years between the US and Nigeria. This has developed in him, a deeper awareness of both African and American cultures. His parents would encourage him to visit his ancestral land, Nigeria, while also being soaked in the highly heterogenous American culture. These rich sources of culture have shaped the artist’s appreciation of how intersections of cultures can have a profound influence on an artist’s life and art practice.

Well-grounded, in terms of formal art training, Osuchukwu graduated from Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Corcoran College of Art and Design, Washington DC, and recently earned a Master’s in Fine Arts degree from Maryland Institute of Arts in Baltimore. In his mid-forties, Osuchukwu has gained recognition not only in his art practice but also in how he has generously given his service to his community. With works in some of America’s important art museums and collections, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates collections among others, Osuchukwu has been featured in Oprah Winfrey’s O magazine.

This exhibition of public spiritedness to serve others has led to his appointment to various commissions in Washington DC. In 2017, Osuchukwu was appointed by Mayor Muriel Bowser as commissioner of the DC Commission of the Arts and Humanities. He is the founder and CEO of an arts education and Portfolio development program. Through this consultancy service, the teacher cum artist has helped many gain admission to colleges, better their art practice, and to win art grants. Osuchukwu lives life fully by the minutes. This can be seen from the many activities he is involved in while actively making art. He is dedicated to his family, local church and nonprofit social activities.

For example, he serves as the artist-in-residence of his church in the DC area in the US. The artist has worked out a fluid way of involving his family in his art-making activities, which he says, is an important part of his work process. “An important part of any house I have lived in is a space where I can practice my art, and my family can come around to watch me and sometimes participate,” says the artist. In the last few years after numerous successes in America, Osuchukwu (loosely translated as God’s servant or slave) has been looking back to Nigeria, his ancestral home for collaborations. “I have been searching for artists in Nigeria doing my kind of work. That was how I met Obi Nwaegbe, an Abuja-based artist online. Through that contact, I now have an opportunity to connect with more artists and culture players in Nigeria,” says the artist. On giving back to society, Osuchukwu says he is working on plans to build a tourism hotel in Abuja, which will incorporate an art gallery. “I have always wanted to be part of the art developments here in Nigeria. Such a space therefore, will give other artists and myself the opportunity to show their artworks for the appreciation of people in Nigeria and those visiting from other countries.”

Enekwachi, an artist and critic, writes from Abuja.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...