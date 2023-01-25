Metro & Crime

Osun: 1 of 3 kidnapped victims rescued as kidnappers demand ransom in dollars

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Comment(0)

One of the abducted victims kidnapped by gunmen in a village located in Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun has been freed. New Telegraph had reported that the gunmen invaded the community at about 10 pm last Friday shooting sporadically to scare the people and succeeded in whisking away three inhabitants of the community. However, one of the victims, Adams Ojonla, has regained his freedom after the abductors ran into some hunters around the Papa area of Iwo. The gunmen numbering eight kidnapped 38-year-old Ojonla, a Fulani; Hamzat Ibrahim and Deere Ibrahim, both Bororo, at Idi Araba and Laagi Fulani, along Iwo/ Aawe/Oyo Road last Friday.

During the encounter at Papa, the abductors were said to have engaged the hunters in a gun battle, during which Ojonla was abandoned. New Telegraph reported that the abductors told the families of the remaining victims during negotiation to pay ransom in dollars.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Beninoise held for defrauding Nigerian couple of N5m

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 37-year-old Benin Republic national, Gbese Peter, for allegedly defrauding a Nigerian couple, Mr and Mrs Bamigboye Alao, of the sum of N5 million. He allegedly swindled the couple under the pretense of helping them to overcome their spiritual problem and shielding their children from untimely death. It […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected herdsmen kill four hunters in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Four local hunters were reportedly ambushed and killed by suspected herdsmen in Faje community in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday evening. New Telegraph investigation gathered that there were five local hunters, otherwise called ‘Community Vigilance Members’, on two motorcycles, that were attacked by their assailants at about 7:00pm at a […]
Metro & Crime

Abig Nwankwo Foundation distributes laptops to students

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Abig Nwankwo Foundation has donated laptops to students of secondary and tertiary institutions, as part of efforts to promote academic excellence. The Chairman of the Foundation, Chimezie Abig Nwankwo, who was accompanied by his Wife and Vice Chairman of the Foundation, Ambassador Lilian Nwankwo, describe the event as memorable. Speaking, the Chairman, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica