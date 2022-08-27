News

Osun: 16 political parties ready for LG election–IPAC

Posted on

16 political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have shown interest to participate in the forthcoming local government election in Osun State billed to hold on October 15. Recall that the Chairman, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Olusegun Oladuntan, had announced the commission’s readiness to conduct the council polls on October 15. However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had vowed not to participate in the election on the ground that the process contravened the new Electoral Act.
Speaking at a press conference addressed by the Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), in the state, Mr Simon Adebayo, said that contrary to the claims in some quarters, all the registered political parties were well informed about the election. Adebayo, who spoke on behalf of the 16 political parties’ chairmen present at the Osun NUJ Press Centre, Osogbo, on Friday, said out of the 18 registered political parties, only PDP and Action Peoples Party (APP) are boycotting the election.

“Sequel to the meeting and the press conference, the timeline for the activities leading to the elections was received by all political parties. The political parties under the aegis of IPAC met and rub minds together and came to the conclusion that since the local government and the local council development areas are the nearest to the members of the public at the grassroots, IPAC supports every positive step to bring good governance to the people. “In this wise, IPAC fully supports the conduct of the election by the Election Management Body (EMB) i.e. Osun State Independence Electoral Commission (OSIEC).”

 

Our Reporters

