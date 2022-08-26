Politics

Osun: 16 Political Parties ready for LG election -IPAC

Posted on

No fewer than 16 political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun State have shown interest to participate in the coming Local Government Election billed to hold on October 15, this year.

Recall that the Chairman Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Olusegun Oladuntan had announced the Commission’s readiness to conduct the council polls on that date.

But, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had vowed not to participate in the election on the ground that the process contravened the new Electoral law.

Speaking at a press conference addressed by the Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), in the state, Mr Simon Adebayo said contrary to the claims in some quarters, all the registered political parties were well informed about the election.

Adebayo, who spoke on behalf of the 16 political parties’ Chairmen present at the Osun NUJ Press Centre, Osogbo, on Friday, said out of the 18 registered parties, only the PDP and the Action Peoples Party (APP) had vowed to boycott the election.

 

