Osun: 2 farmers kidnapped, abductors demand N10m ransom

Gunmen have abducted two farmers at Ileogbo, headquarters of Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State. The two victims, Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba, were whisked away by yet to be identified gunmen while returning home from the farm. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the victims along with seven others were returning from farm on Wednesday evening when their vehicle, a bus, was attacked by the gunmen around Oke-Osun area of the town about 5.30pm. According to security sources, some of the victims scampered for safety but the kidnappers successfully abducted two persons while seven others escaped. Meanwhile, a family source, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the kidnappers on Thursday made contact and demanded N10 million ransoms for each person.

Spokesperson for Men Missionary Union, Osun Baptist Conference, which the victims attend, Henry Oyebade, said three per-sons were first abducted along Iwo/Ileogbo yesterday (Wednesday) but one of them escaped from the captives, saying, “we have kept him in safely. “They contacted us around 11pm Thursday to demand a ransom which is millions of dollars.

“We reported to the police, Amotekun, including vigilantes. Samuel is a Master degree holder in Agricultural science, he is a farmer and a vibrant church member, the other person is also a farmer,” he added. Confirming the incident, Osun Amotekun Corps Field Commandant, Amitolu Shittu, disclosed that their personnel, along with local hunters and police operatives have been combing the forest within the vicinity. The forest around that area stretched to Gbongan- Odeomu areas of the state and our personnel, in conjunction with other security agencies are searching the forest with a view to rescue the victims. Also, Osun Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, while confirming the incident, said police operatives are working with other security outfits to rescue the victims and arrest the suspects.

