News

Osun: 2 farmers kidnapped, abductors demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Gunmen have abducted two farmers at Ileogbo, headquarters of Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State. The two victims, Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba, were whisked away by yet to be identified gunmen while returning home from the farm. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the victims along with seven others were returning from farm on Wednesday evening when their vehicle, a bus, was attacked by the gunmen around Oke-Osun area of the town about 5.30pm. According to security sources, some of the victims scampered for safety but the kidnappers successfully abducted two persons while seven others escaped. Meanwhile, a family source, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the kidnappers on Thursday made contact and demanded N10 million ransoms for each person.

Spokesperson for Men Missionary Union, Osun Baptist Conference, which the victims attend, Henry Oyebade, said three per-sons were first abducted along Iwo/Ileogbo yesterday (Wednesday) but one of them escaped from the captives, saying, “we have kept him in safely. “They contacted us around 11pm Thursday to demand a ransom which is millions of dollars.

“We reported to the police, Amotekun, including vigilantes. Samuel is a Master degree holder in Agricultural science, he is a farmer and a vibrant church member, the other person is also a farmer,” he added. Confirming the incident, Osun Amotekun Corps Field Commandant, Amitolu Shittu, disclosed that their personnel, along with local hunters and police operatives have been combing the forest within the vicinity. The forest around that area stretched to Gbongan- Odeomu areas of the state and our personnel, in conjunction with other security agencies are searching the forest with a view to rescue the victims. Also, Osun Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, while confirming the incident, said police operatives are working with other security outfits to rescue the victims and arrest the suspects.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Launches FUZE Talent Hunt  

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, launched a first-of-its-kind talent hunt tagged “FUZE”.     The leading Pension Fund Administrator (based on Assets under Management) is seeking to promote indigenous talents and help them explore their creativity and business prowess through the initiative. FUZE Talent Hunt would employ a […]
News

How NASS’ members hijack PRODA’s contracts, by DG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

There was mild drama yesterday at the ongoing investigations into the procurement violation at the Product Development Institute (PRODA) by the House of Representatives as the acting Director General, Engr. Fabian Okonkwo, declared that most of the contracts at the agency belonged to members of the National Assembly. Testifying before the Hon. Nasiru Ali Ahmed-led […]
News Top Stories

Reps decry rising suicide rate

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday decried suicide cases in the country and urged the Ministry of Health to come up with a national strategy to address mental problems. It also constituted an ad hoc committee to review extant mental health laws to provide for a proper care of affected persons in Nigeria and expedite action […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica