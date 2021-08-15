Osun 2022: A choice will have to be made

This is 2021! It is a time to assess prospective candidates, preparatory to next year’s gubernatorial election in Osun. Well, there are times when seemingly good candidates may not necessarily be politically viable.

Such candidates may be good at managing domestic affairs, but, when it comes to the demands of public administration, they are clearly inadequate. The pertinent question, therefore, is: how do we identify the right candidate in a democracy? Principally, the political acumen of a candidate is key.

Not lily-livered, such a person must be capable of taking some hard-yet-yet-rational decisions, if, when and where such is required. A governorship candidate’s health profile also matters. Putting in office a man whose health status is suspect is a disservice to the society. Character matters! So also is the pedigree of the candidate.

A very poor, low-life should not be saddled with the responsibility of running the office of the governor of a state, because, if such a character is exposed to its resources, he is most likely to make a mess of it. Politics aside, giving N20,000.00 to a man who has not efficiently managed N1,000.00 in the past is tantamount to courting trouble, deliberately.

Asking a man who has not controlled 100 people to manage the affairs of over-four million people is akin to misconstruing failure for an essential part of success.

A man without the requisite exposure and comportment, if asked to handle the rigours of an office that is as demanding as the governor in a state like Osun, is like forcing a round peg into a square hole.

It is like preparing the society for ruination, for such a soul will always be wedded into the intrigues of lofty ideas that are so sweet on paper but so hard to feel by the people.

If we allow armed robbers and men of plural mischief in the midst of plural opportunities to have a field day, good people will abandon the way of righteousness, because, even hitherto decent men will have to look in the direction of armed robbery for manna.

There and then, all the industries around armed robbery, being an accessory to it, will become legitimate; and that will ruin the society. Of course, it is like driving drunk: ‘if you don’t kill yourself, you may kill somebody else.’ What we are saying is that, as Osun governorship election draws nearer, the people must consider, carefully, options available to them.

Their primary focus must be the growth and development of the state. For me, July 16, 2022 provides for Osunians the opportunity to choose between a path that offers clear, concise leadership and another which tends towards the love of rule of the tongue.

It should be a viable opportunity between the one whose motivation is the enhancement of the capacity of his people and flippant opportunists who, like Judas Iscariot, would always steer up comments and agitations to fool a supposed gullible people.

If the people will objectively consider available options, and make the right choice, then, the pathway to sustainable economic development and political stability is unlocked for the state.

In the light of all possible opportunities for choice, therefore, I present one; and, that’s Adegboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor!

By all known standards, Oyetola qualifies as an ‘Omoluabi.’ His track record shows that, at school, he was a diligent student, which remains with him till date. Going into the business world, this boardroom guru chose insurance as his career path. Thankfully, he got to the acme of his carrier.

Today, nobody talks about insurance and allied matters in Nigeria without a mention of Oyetola in superlative terms.

Komolafe is Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oyetola on Media.

Like this: Like Loading...