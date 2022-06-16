Osun 2022: Adeleke vows to recover ‘stolen mandate’

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the July 16 Osun State election Ademola Adeleke has said he will recover his “stolen mandate” in 2018 next month. Adeleke said this in Osogbo while welcoming defectors led by ex-Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Kolapo Alimi to the opposition party on Wednesday.

He said: “Every day people are coming, there are some more we cannot even mention here because in 2018 they stole the mandate of the people and people are ready to fight for their mandate. “So, the stolen mandate by the special grace of God, the people of Osun are going to get it back come July 16. “I feel so good, the impression is great. As you can see, this crowd is not fake. It’s not a wretched crowd; this is for real. Osun is moving, Osun is talking. They are saying loud and clear they want ‘Imole’ right now.” When asked if he was concerned about the election being rigged, he said the new electoral law has reduced the chances of anyone trying to rig the election.

