Osun 2022: APC members go spiritual, pray for Oyetola’s success

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

As the Osun State gubernatorial election draws near, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday organised a special interreligious prayer for the success of Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the polls.

The interreligious prayer, which was sponsored by the state Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon. Olalekan Badmus, was aimed at seeking God’s intervention for the success of the APC at both the July 16 Osun poll and the 2023 general elections.

The prayer, which held at the Ilerioluwa campaign office, Osogbo, attracted members of the APC support groups across the state.

Addressing the gathering, which had several clerics and party faithful in attendance, Badmus said since he believes in the efficacy of prayer, he decided to organise the prayer so as to beseech the supreme being for His ultimate protection, success and victory of the APC in the coming elections.

He said the prayer is also particularly for the success and re-election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the July 16, Osun governorship election.

 

