Osun 2022: APC, PDP back to trenches as Oyetola, Adeleke, square up again

Delegates who are members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) waited with bated breath for the outcome of the votes cast for the two contenders jostling for the ticket of the party. The wait was so tense as they had to know which of the two gladiators would eventually be nominated to square up with incumbent Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the governorship poll scheduled for July 18, 2022. Their wait came to an end when the chairman of the primary election panel and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, announced a former member of the upper legislative chambers, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the shadow election. According to him, Adeleke polled 1,887 votes to pick the ticket of the party for the governorship poll scheduled to hold on July 16, saying the former federal lawmaker polled the votes from all the 1,916 delegates picked from across the state.

Adeleke thus defeated another candidate who showed up to challenge him for the ticket, Dotun Babayemi, who reportedly polled no vote as two other prominent contenders, Mr Akin Ogunbiyi a Lagos-based insurance mogul and a former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, who a day before opted out of the contest citing bias and non-compliance with extant laws governing the process.

Though Adeleke seems primed to eventually pick the party’s ticket, watchers are of the opinion that it is not Uhuru for him in his quest to dislodge Oyetola who defeated him in a very controversial manner years ago. While Adeleke was celebrating his victory, news got to him and his supporters that the other faction led by a former state chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, converged on the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation.

While the event that produced Adeleke was supervised by the party’s representatives from Abuja, as well as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the other saw representatives of the two organisations absent. The development that saw the production of factional or parallel primaries might not be unconnected with the state of uneasiness in the state’s chapter with two factions jostling for the soul of the PDP. As at the time of filing this result, the two feuding factions have so many litigations ongoing in various courts both within and outside the state. Observers are of the opinion that the series of crises rocking the PDP in the state will still continue as the outcome of the recent party primaries will also be subject of numerous litigations in months to come.

This (likely litigations) many believe will distract the party from carrying out proper campaigns in the build up to the poll. In the ruling APC, the situation is not in any way different as Oyetola himself had to go through turbulent route to pick the ticket of the party as he also had to contend with a faction led by his immediate predecessor in office, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who lined up a former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, against him. Oyetola who is said to be a relative of the party’s National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was the chief of staff to Aregbesola when he held sway as the state governor between 2010 and 2018; he had to pull through his nomination amid so much rancour and bad blood that the leadership is still trying to douse. The emergence of the two gladiators is a reenactment of the 2018 scenario where they had to square up against one another.

On that occasion, the incumbent won the poll after a rescheduled rerun was organised by INEC in some parts of the state. Members of the APC, particularly government officials in Osun, believe that the contest is a done deal for Oyetola whom they believe has done well in office despite the prevailing socio-political situation that he met on ground upon assumption of office.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph in a telephone chat recently, the Chief Press Secretary to Oyetola, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, was upbeat that his boss will make it back to Bola Ige House as the state’s helmsman. Omipidan who reeled out several achievements of Oyetola took a swipe at the direction of the PDP in the state when he told our correspondent that “PDP has no candidate. Are you aware that the PDP has two candidates jostling for the ticket of the party?” he asked.

He however stated that while Oyetola will be coming to the party with strings of items to campaign with, “Since he took over four years ago, a lot has changed in the fortune of the state. He has done a lot to positively reverse the negative fortunes of the state. “Since coming on board, he has demonstrated the resolve to reposition the state towards progress and development by reversing many policies that are at variance with the wellbeing of the people of Osun people.” He said.

He listed some of the achievements of his boss to include prompt payment of salaries and pension to workers and pensioners in the state, reversal of the single school uniforms, abrogation of the school reclassification policy. “All these have ensured that the state government reflates the economy in a manner that the people now have money to meet up with their day-to-day needs in a way that the economy of the state has continued to show a lot of rebound especially in the last four years,” he said. He also hinged his optimism on the various projects being undertaken by the state government across the nooks and crannies of the state, which he stated have impacted positively on the lifestyle of the people of the state.

“Many of the projects that are being carried out are mostly abandoned projects which in some cases began about 40 years ago,” he added. On his part, a former Zonal Secretary of the PDP for the South West, Mr. Bunmi Jenyo, countered Omipidan on his claim that the party has no candidate, saying “Those who gathered at the other side were only there for merriment.

I can tell you that Senator Ademola Adeleke is the validly nominated candidate of our party.” According to him, the validity of Adeleke’s nomination is premised on the fact that the leadership of the party deployed personnel and resources to the event that threw the former lawmaker up. He added that the decision of the electoral umpire to witness it was the needed tonic to also validate it as authentic. On the chances of Adeleke, he expressed optimism that the Ede born politician will win the governorship, which he lost narrowly in 2018 in a controversial manner.

He said: “I can tell you that Senator Ademola Adeleke will win the election. I have no doubt about that. He has done it before and he will do it again. Don’t forget that he defeated a sitting senator to go to the Senate. He did in a majestic manner. He won the last governorship election before the APC did abracadabra to bring Oyetola in.” According to Jenyo who is a staunch supporter of Adeleke, Osun State stands to gain a lot from a government led by Adeleke whom he stated has a lot in stock for the people of the state if voted into power as the state’s governor.

Observers are of the opinion that a lot of factors will determine the outcome of the election in July but they contend that the two gladiators have almost equal chances of outdoing one another when the election is conducted. Some of the factors include how the performance of Oyetola has impacted the people. Others include how well the people are willing to jettison the issue of zoning, which might favour Adeleke for performance. No doubt the build up to the election is expected to throw up some form of dramas, twist and turns but in the end, the people of Osun are the ones to determine who leads.

