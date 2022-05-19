Osun 2022: Court affirms Adeleke as PDP candidate

The Federal High Court in Osogbo yesterday affirmed Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the July 16 Osun State governorship poll. The court dismissed a suit filed by factional candidate, Prince Dotun Babayemi seeking to invalidate the primary election that produced Adeleke as PDP candidate. In his judgement which took over 1 hour, 30 minutes, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel held that the primary conducted at the WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo, on March 18, which produced Babayemi was null and void. According to him, Babayemi did not participate in the election.

Justice Emmanuel, who held that the court could not pick candidates for any political party, added that it was an internal party issue and therefore the matter was dismissed. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had recognised the primary held at the Osogbo City Stadium under the supervision of Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, which declared Adeleke as winner. But Babayemi approached the court to challenge the submission and nomination of Adeleke by the PDP to INEC and the validity of the primary conducted.

