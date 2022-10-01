News

Osun 2022: Court nullifies nomination of APC Guber Candidate, Oyetola , Deputy

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday evening nullified the nomination of Governor Isiaka Oyetola and his Deputy Governorship candidate, Benedict Alabi, as candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last governorship election in Osun State.

The court premised its judgement on the ground that Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who submitted their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The People’s Democratic Party through its counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, had in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/468/2022 dragged Buni and four others before the court, challenging the nomination and sponsorship of Oyetola and Alabi as the duly nominated candidates APC. In challenging the competence of the suit, counsel to Oyetola, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), contended among other grounds that the plaintiff did not have the locus to commence the action and that the suit was statute-barred.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUSUN ignores NBA’s plea, shuts down courts nationwide 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Tuesday commenced a nationwide indefinite strike action to press home its demand for full fiscal autonomy for the judiciary. The strike began amidst call by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the leadership of JUSUN to shelve the action.   The NBA had in a statement signed by […]
News Top Stories

NDDC contracts: Reps to sue Akpabio for perjury

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

I didn’t say 60% contracts go to NASS members – Minister The House of Representatives has resolved to file a suit against the Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for criminal perjury and civil defamation. Akpabio had, on Monday, alleged that most of the contracts at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) were […]
News

PDP challenges application seeking to stop its presidential primary election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, to challenge the order of a Federal High Court which asked it to come and show cause why the planned presidential primary election scheduled for May 28 should not be stopped. The party is challenging the jurisdiction of the court to summon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica