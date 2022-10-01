Osun 2022: Court nullifies nomination of APC Guber Candidate, Oyetola , Deputy

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday evening nullified the nomination of Governor Isiaka Oyetola and his Deputy Governorship candidate, Benedict Alabi, as candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last governorship election in Osun State.

The court premised its judgement on the ground that Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who submitted their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The People’s Democratic Party through its counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, had in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/468/2022 dragged Buni and four others before the court, challenging the nomination and sponsorship of Oyetola and Alabi as the duly nominated candidates APC. In challenging the competence of the suit, counsel to Oyetola, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), contended among other grounds that the plaintiff did not have the locus to commence the action and that the suit was statute-barred.

