Osun 2022: Electorate must fight vote-buying — AP Chair, Akande

Ahead of the 2022 Osun State governorship election, Chairman of Accord Party, Victor Akande on Tuesday urged the electorate in the state to fight the menace of vote-buying in the coming governorship election in the state. Akande reacting to the statement made by the factional candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the NUJ Correspondent Chapel, Osogbo, warned that the electorate must be wary of collecting money from candidates before they are voted for. “It is unfortunate that a candidate of a party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, makes such a statement that the election will be ‘fire for fire.’

We must ensure a peaceful gubernatorial poll in Osun State in 2022. The statement he made revealed the state of his intellectual capacity. “The issue of vote-buying that he raised while addressing his supporters is condemnable. The electorate must fight vote-buying, while political parties must ensure that an end is put to voter apathy in the election. We must fight the evil of vote-buying. We must understand that governance is not about business, but in this, they have turned it to a business.

The Accord Party is not going to be involved in vote-buying.” He said: “Election is not a ‘do or die’ affair. We must ensure a peaceful poll. We must not allow violence during the poll. The statement he made revealed the state of his intellectual capacity.

