Osun 2022: Fire guts Accord guber candidate, Ogunbiyi’s house

The Ileogbo house of the Accord Party’s candidate in this weekend’s gubernatorial election in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has been gutted by fire.

It was learnt that the fire started in the early hours of Sunday and destroyed the property located in Ileogbo, Ayedire Local Government Area of the state.

The house is located at the adjacent Ayedire Local Government secretariat, Col. Oye Ogunkanmi Street, Ileogbo.

The cause of the inferno was unknown at the time of filing this report.

A resident, who spoke to New Telegraph on the fire, said nobody was injured in the incident.

He said: “To the glory of God, no one was injured.

“Fire gutted a section of Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi’s House yesterday morning.

“Residents were able to quench the inferno after havoc had been wrecked on the property.”

