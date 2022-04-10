News

Osun 2022: I’m still in race for governorship –Adeleke

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Comment(0)

The ratified governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said he is still in the Governorship race.

 

Adeleke who decried spate of campaign of calumny targeted at him by those he described as defeated minds working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) boasted that despite their falsehood against his person, he remains a superbly popular candidate who is poised to win the July 16 election.

 

The Ede born Politician said such a campaign is a calculated attempt to paint him bad in the hearts of electorates and to weaken the party towards the upcoming gubernatorial election Adeleke made this known in a statement signed by the spokesman, Senator Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Mallam Olawale Rasheed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday.

 

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to an evil conjecture by a fake news agent to the effect that Senator Ademola Adeleke is considering withdrawing from the governorship race.

“The tormented mind also alleged that infighting is creating internal turmoil within the Adeleke campaign organisation “We want to assure our teeming supporters that the entire piece by the APC agent has no substance and is mere concoctions from defeated minds who are now actively working for the ruling party. Senator Adeleke remains a superbly popular candidate who is poised to win the July election.

“We want to place on record that the alleged legal crisis is a figment of the imagination of bad losers. As of today, Senator Adeleke has no legal constraint. Just yesterday, the Boot party withdrew their bogus court action with apologies. APC agents supported by APC lawyers are running round to secure relief where none exists in their bid to undermine the people’s Democratic Party.

“Senator Adeleke is the official Candidate of the PDP who enjoys the full backing of local and national leaders of the party.

His inner and outer caucus are in strong harmony and the campaign organisation is only waiting in compliance with INEC guidelines before kickstarting the campaigns. We assure the party members that there is no crack within the organisation and all hands are on deck to secure victory.

“On the National Assembly election, Senator Ademola Adeleke and his family have no preferred or anointed aspirant.

The party’s guideline for candidate selection is clear and Senator Adeleke has repeated severally that he has no endorsed aspirant. The party delegates are to decide the eventual flag bearers for the National Assembly offices.

 

“To the people of Osun State, we assure them the PDP is not only ready for good governance but our candidate is electable and empowered to sufficiently take the state to a greater height.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN: FG’s revenue fell 27% to N616.35bn in October

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Federally-collected revenue in October 2020 dropped to N616.35 billion, falling below the monthly budget estimate of N846.84 billion by 27.2 per cent, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank, which stated this in its economic report for October 2020 posted on its website yesterday also disclosed that federallycollected revenue for that […]
News

Workers’ unions debunk allegation of looting, sale of property

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

National Theatre workers have debunked the story of an alleged accusation of top management staff of “looting, selling off government property”. They described the said publication as one sided and does not represent the interest and opinion of the staff of National Theatre, adding that the “publication is nothing but a fallacy and a figment […]
News

We’ll make forex available to manufacturers, Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured manufacturers that his government would make foreign exchange available for importation of raw material and agro allied equipment that are not locally available in the country. Buhari gave this assurance Wednesday in response to requests on making the manufacturing sector contribute more to the nation’s economy made by the Mansur […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica