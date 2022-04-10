Osun 2022: I’m still in race for governorship –Adeleke

The ratified governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said he is still in the Governorship race.

Adeleke who decried spate of campaign of calumny targeted at him by those he described as defeated minds working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) boasted that despite their falsehood against his person, he remains a superbly popular candidate who is poised to win the July 16 election.

The Ede born Politician said such a campaign is a calculated attempt to paint him bad in the hearts of electorates and to weaken the party towards the upcoming gubernatorial election Adeleke made this known in a statement signed by the spokesman, Senator Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Mallam Olawale Rasheed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to an evil conjecture by a fake news agent to the effect that Senator Ademola Adeleke is considering withdrawing from the governorship race.

“The tormented mind also alleged that infighting is creating internal turmoil within the Adeleke campaign organisation “We want to assure our teeming supporters that the entire piece by the APC agent has no substance and is mere concoctions from defeated minds who are now actively working for the ruling party. Senator Adeleke remains a superbly popular candidate who is poised to win the July election.

“We want to place on record that the alleged legal crisis is a figment of the imagination of bad losers. As of today, Senator Adeleke has no legal constraint. Just yesterday, the Boot party withdrew their bogus court action with apologies. APC agents supported by APC lawyers are running round to secure relief where none exists in their bid to undermine the people’s Democratic Party.

“Senator Adeleke is the official Candidate of the PDP who enjoys the full backing of local and national leaders of the party.

His inner and outer caucus are in strong harmony and the campaign organisation is only waiting in compliance with INEC guidelines before kickstarting the campaigns. We assure the party members that there is no crack within the organisation and all hands are on deck to secure victory.

“On the National Assembly election, Senator Ademola Adeleke and his family have no preferred or anointed aspirant.

The party’s guideline for candidate selection is clear and Senator Adeleke has repeated severally that he has no endorsed aspirant. The party delegates are to decide the eventual flag bearers for the National Assembly offices.

“To the people of Osun State, we assure them the PDP is not only ready for good governance but our candidate is electable and empowered to sufficiently take the state to a greater height.”

