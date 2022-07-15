News

Osun 2022: INEC distributes election materials

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday distributed sensitive election materials to its 30 local government offices ahead of Saturday’s Osun State governorship election. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of the materials at the INEC office in Osogbo was witnessed by agents of parties,journalists and observers. Speaking to newsmen, Prof. Abdul-Ganiyu Raji, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said the materials were taken to the offices under heavy security. “We took delivery of the sensitive materials at midnight of Wednesday, and it has been with us for about 36 hours. The party agents have seen the materials.

“These materials have been under very heavy security since the day we brought them and we also invited the party agents to witness the arrival, including the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) chairman,” Raji said. He said five national commissioners and 12 supporting RECs were in the state already for the election and that each had been assigned the local government they would supervise. Raji said some of the sensitive materials, like the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS),had been loaded into vehicles that would take them to their local government destinations. “Earlier today, we loaded the BVAS into the vehicles.

The ballot papers will now be loaded and each local government vehicle will now move out and we expect that in the next two to three hours, they will reach their destinations,” he said. He said the materials (ballot papers and result registers) were customised according to the local governments and according to the polling units.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CBN Governor, Emefiele, risks jail for contempt over N182bn judgement debt

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A contempt charge of two years imprisonment has been filled against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over his alleged refusal to order payment of N182 billion to Ogoni people as ordered by a court. The #182 billion was awarded against oil giant, Shell Petroleum over devastating oil spillage caused […]
News

Abuse of power: Kano PDP guber candidate petition NJC, others

Posted on Author Muhammad Bukar

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2015 General Election in Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has petitioned the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) and others over Governor Abdullahi Ganduje alleged abuse of power and breach of rules of law in a Sale of Government properties’ dispute before a Kano High Court. Yusuf accused […]
News

Ondo: 20 suspected cultists in police net

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

No fewer than 20 suspected cultists who were involved in violence that rocked some towns within Ondo State recently have been nabbed by police operatives. The cultists were arrested in Owo, Akungba-Akoko and Ikare-Akoko areas of the state. Six people were reportedly killed during the week in Owo when some cultists clashed with members of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica