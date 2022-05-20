News

Osun 2022: I’ve no money to buy private jets for monarchs –Oyetola

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola says while he does not have money to purchase private jets for monarchs or hard currencies to splash around for citizens, he is endowed with the capacity to transform Osun through good governance. Oyetola said this at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi during the inauguration of his re-election campaign in Ile-Ife. According to him, Osun is too sophisticated to be governed by kindergarten politicians. The governor said: “I am happy that the Ooni knows that I have good intention to govern this state.

I may not be able to buy private jets, but I have all it takes to fix Osun. “I don’t have hard currencies to splash around and I don’t believe in a fire-for-fire approach, but I am confident of victory in the next governorship election because of the modest achievements of our administration and the wide acceptance from our people in the last three-and a-half years. “What we have done across sectors is evident for people to see. We have proved to our people that Osun is in safe hands in view of the equitable distribution of resources that had culminated in the development that our people have been witnessing in the nooks and crannies of the state. “As you all know, a state like Osun is too sophisticated for kindergarten politicians to govern. It is costly to allow such people to experiment with Osun.

“In view of the way we have been managing the meagre resources at our disposal, coupled with the attendant challenges that we have successfully surmounted since assumption of office, it is instructive for discerning minds to know that governance is a serious task that cannot be left in the hands of a mediocrity.”

 

