Osun 2022: Lawmaker inaugurates 1,000-volunteer campaign team for Oyetola

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Babatunde Ayeni, has inaugurated a team of over 1,000 volunteers that will work inwardly in ensuring that APC and Governor Gboyega Oyetola win the Osun gubernatorial election in July.

Ayeni, who is representing Ijesa South Federal Consistency, inaugurated the team tagged ‘Ayeni Team For Oyetola’ on Saturday at his campaign office at Imo, Ilesa, Osun.

While speaking at the inauguration, the lawmaker explained that the new team would be saddled with the responsibility of house to house campaign for the re-election of the incumbent governor.

He highlighted the tremendous performance of the governor within the last three years saying it is paramount to work for the re-election of the governor.

He said there are 42 wards in his constituency and the team would start working from the grassroots, through house to house propagation of the good works executed by Oyetola in the last three and half years of his administration.

Reeling out the achievement of the governor, Ayeni pointed out the recently upgraded Osun State College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged university, saying Oyetola is a talk and do governor that is always ready to listen to the yearnings of the people.

“We are inaugurating a group called ‘Team Ayeni for Oyetola’ for the re-election bid of the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

“I took the bull by the horn today to inaugurate this team and later we will move to the 42 wards in the federal constituency.

“I have 170 Ayeni support groups and I have told them that I want people that can work for re-election of Governor Oyetola and over 1000 volunteers registered for the team.”

Speaking at the event, the Director General, Ilerioluwa Campaign Organisation, Honourable Israel Famurewa, lauded the efforts of Hon. Ayeni for putting the team together to support the party and Governor Oyetola in his re-election bid.

He charged the volunteers not to relent on the assignment given to them, adding that APC results in the last election was poor, saying there is a need to improve in the coming gubernatorial poll.

“Team Ayeni for Oyetola are friends, associates who wish to work with Honourable Ayeni for the re-election of Governor Oyetola.

“We charged them to embark on door to door, from one community to another to canvas votes and make sure people come out on July 16 to cast their votes for Governor Oyetola,” he said.

Leader of the party, Elder Kunle Odeyemi described the initiative of Hon. Lawrence Ayeni as well thought, stressing that the event marked the beginning of house to house campaign strategy of the party to ensure victory at the guber poll and it sets a foundation for other elections.

The event was graced by notable political figures and leaders at the local, state and federal levels, among them were: Hon. Israel Famurewa, Elder Kunle Odeyemi, Hon. Femi Kujenbola, Hon. Folarin Fafowora, Elder Sayo Abimbola and others.

