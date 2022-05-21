Osun 2022: NGO tasks media on objectivity

A non-governmental organization, Search for Common Ground, has urged media practitioners to be factual in their reportage and avoid fake news for the sustainability of the nation’s democratic growth. Speaking at the end of a four-day workshop for media practitioners in Osogbo on Friday, the National Media Specialist, Mr. Temisan Etielsola, said hate speech, fake news, illiteracy, conflict and violence, were some of the issues militating against the growth of democracy in Nigeria. Etielsola said tension generated by these factors were not good for democratic growth and could lead to further violence and conflict in the country, with people taking sides.

He appealed to journalists to always be cognizance of their responsibility to the country and also recognise the power of their minds and language, which can either promote or hinder peace in the country. Etielsola noted that conflict situations arising from electoral activities would be better managed, if they were tackled, using the “Common Ground Approach” as well as fact based reportage by journalists. “Media Practitioners, who have the mandate to report situations and inform the people must themselves learn how to manage conflict. It is their duty to de-escalate any tense situation by being responsible in their reportage,” he said.

