Osun 2022: Oyetola has failed, I’ll redeem image of Osun if elected gov – Lasun Yusuf

Hon. Lasun Yussuf, the Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming Osun gubernatorial election said the APC government, under leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola has failed the people of the state.

Yusuf, a former Deputy Speaker in the 8th Federal House of Representatives, said the LP is coming to redeem the already battered image of the state.

According to Yusuf, the present administration has failed woefully in the areas of health, agriculture, infrastructure, economy, job creation, inequalities industrialization, education and many other facets of development.

The governorship hopeful spoke while addressing a crowd drawn from various local government areas of the state who converged at his campaign office in Osogbo during the inauguration of his Campaign Committee.

He said his mission and vision is to run an inclusive and transparent government devoid of deceit, which according to him, is what the present administration is known for.

