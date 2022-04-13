Osun 2022: Oyetola has failed, I’ll redeem Osun’s image – Lasun Yusuf

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the Osun State governorship election, Lasun Yusuf, yesterday said the All Progressives Con-gress (APC) government has failed. Yusuf, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, promised that LP would redeem the battered image of the state. According to him, the Gboyega Oyetola ad-ministration has failed woefully in the areas of health, agriculture, infrastructure, economy, job creation, industrialisation and education. The governorship candidate said this while addressing a crowd drawn from various local government areas at his Osogbo campaign office during the inauguration of his campaign committee.

He said his mission and vision is to run an inclusive and transparent government. Yusuf, who defected from the APC to LP in March, said if elected he would ensure that every citizen, irrespective of their status or position, has a stake in governance. He said: “Go to any government hospitals in the state, there is no single doctor on the ground to attend to you.

“Our health sector service is in a sorry state. The present government is not concerned about the health of its poor citizens. This is why we are coming to change the narrative.” The former lawmaker boasted that he will win the election going on the support he had received. “As soon as the real campaign begins, everybody will know where the pendulum will shift to. One with the people is with the majority,” he said.

