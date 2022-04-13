News

Osun 2022: Oyetola has failed, I’ll redeem Osun’s image – Lasun Yusuf

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the Osun State governorship election, Lasun Yusuf, yesterday said the All Progressives Con-gress (APC) government has failed. Yusuf, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, promised that LP would redeem the battered image of the state. According to him, the Gboyega Oyetola ad-ministration has failed woefully in the areas of health, agriculture, infrastructure, economy, job creation, industrialisation and education. The governorship candidate said this while addressing a crowd drawn from various local government areas at his Osogbo campaign office during the inauguration of his campaign committee.

He said his mission and vision is to run an inclusive and transparent government. Yusuf, who defected from the APC to LP in March, said if elected he would ensure that every citizen, irrespective of their status or position, has a stake in governance. He said: “Go to any government hospitals in the state, there is no single doctor on the ground to attend to you.

“Our health sector service is in a sorry state. The present government is not concerned about the health of its poor citizens. This is why we are coming to change the narrative.” The former lawmaker boasted that he will win the election going on the support he had received. “As soon as the real campaign begins, everybody will know where the pendulum will shift to. One with the people is with the majority,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

Youths decry rising unemployment in Rivers community

Youths in Ubima community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State have kicked against what they described as the rising level of unemployment and underdevelopment of the area, pledging that they will continue to speak out for solution. The youths, under the umbrella of Patriotic Youth of Ubima, however, alleged that they were being […]
Investing in Grenada – Citizenship by Investment – the Ultimate Hedge

It’s no secret that the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on many industries, including tourism and hospitality. However, this doesn’t mean that investors should shy away from the opportunities that lie within the hospitality and real estate sectors when they come with the added bonus of Citizenship by Investment. There are a […]
Ugwuanyi leads rescue operation at accident scene

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Saturday, led a rescue operation at an accident scene near Ekulu Bridge, Abakpa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, where a petroleum products truck lost control and fell into a ditch. Prior to the arrival of the governor, the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Federal Road […]

