Politics

Osun 2022: PDP berates Oyetola for allegedly deny party access to rally venue

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

…as NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for effective security coverage

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed displeasure over the alleged refusal of Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, to allow the party to have access to the Osogbo Township Stadium and Freedom Park, Osogbo for its final mega rally.

The party said it considers the action of the state government “as an affront of a dying horse and a deliberate attempt to provoke violent reactions from the good people of Osun State”.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday morning, the PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle warned that any attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress to subvert the electoral verdict of the people would be resisted as bonafide residents of the state.

“The APC administration under the watch of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola had remained adamant in denying our party access to all facilities we formally sought to hold today’s rally.

“Our party considers the action of the state government as an affront of a dying horse and a deliberate attempt to provoke violent reactions from the good people of Osun State, thereby, instigating crisis in the state.”

Meanwhile, as part of the measures to forestall the breakdown of law and order during Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has approved the deployment of 11,226 officers.

The officers, according to a statement signed by Director, Public Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters, DCC Olusola Odumosu, and made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo, the Osun State Capital, on Thursday, are to cover the 3,763 polling units, collation centres, flash points as well as Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in all the 31 local government areas of the state.

He informed that the deployed personnel were derived from the national headquarters and nine State Commands; Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and Edo to supply manpower for the election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Concerns over public debts mischievous, says Buhari group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A support group for President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), has described recent concerns over domestic and foreign borrowings by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration as unfounded and borne out of mischief. The group said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke that the opinions ascribed to […]
Politics

3m Nigerians, others to benefit from post-COVID-19 food security policy

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

In an effort to achieve sustainable recovery and build resilience from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mastercard Foundation has announced a programme that will support more than three million people in Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African nations over the next two years.   The programme, it was gathered, will focus on building food security and increasing […]
Politics

Kano: Ganduje drives devt with Economic City project

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR reports

MUHAMMAD KABIR reports on the resolve of the Governor Abdullahi Gandujeled administration to introduce a new economic model in the ancient city of Kano with the Kano Economic City project     There is no doubt that it takes concerted efforts to change old ways of doing things.   This, perhaps, explained why Kano State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica