Osun 2022: PDP berates Oyetola for allegedly deny party access to rally venue

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed displeasure over the alleged refusal of Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, to allow the party to have access to the Osogbo Township Stadium and Freedom Park, Osogbo for its final mega rally.

The party said it considers the action of the state government “as an affront of a dying horse and a deliberate attempt to provoke violent reactions from the good people of Osun State”.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday morning, the PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle warned that any attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress to subvert the electoral verdict of the people would be resisted as bonafide residents of the state.

“The APC administration under the watch of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola had remained adamant in denying our party access to all facilities we formally sought to hold today’s rally.

“Our party considers the action of the state government as an affront of a dying horse and a deliberate attempt to provoke violent reactions from the good people of Osun State, thereby, instigating crisis in the state.”

Meanwhile, as part of the measures to forestall the breakdown of law and order during Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has approved the deployment of 11,226 officers.

The officers, according to a statement signed by Director, Public Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters, DCC Olusola Odumosu, and made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo, the Osun State Capital, on Thursday, are to cover the 3,763 polling units, collation centres, flash points as well as Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in all the 31 local government areas of the state.

He informed that the deployed personnel were derived from the national headquarters and nine State Commands; Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and Edo to supply manpower for the election.

