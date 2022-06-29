News Top Stories

Osun 2022: PDP petitions Western embassies, calls for Adamu’s diplomatic ban

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, OSOGBO Comment(0)

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Western nations to place visa bans on some leaders of All Peoples Congress (APC) following their alleged public declaration to rig the July 16 Osun governorship election.

 

The petition was sent to the ambassadors of United States of America, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union as well as the High Commissioners of the UnitedKingdomandCanada documenting the utterances and public instruction of the National Chairman of the APC, Abdulahi Adamu, to the party’s Campaign Council to rig the July 16 election.

 

In a petition signed by the state’s Caretaker Chairman of the party, Dr Akindele Adekunle, a copy which was made available to newsmen in Osogbo, yesterday, read in part: “We are constrained to bring to the attention of Your Excellences the grand plot by the national and state leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine the electoral process and subvert the will of Osun people in the forthcoming state election.

 

The ruling party has openly and expressly directed its operatives todeployallmeans, including undemocratic measures like violence and poll disruption to win the election.

 

“The National Chairman of APC, Adamu Abdulahi, had while inaugurating the State Campaign Council issued the directive last week and the video of the directive hasgoneviral. Unfortunately, APCoperativesinOsunState have started executing the directive with ongoing killings and maiming of PDP leaders and members across the state. “

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

