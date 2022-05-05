Osun 2022: PDP’ll usher in development, – factional guber candidate

The factional governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Mr Dotun Babayemi, has assured the people of the state that the party would change the current retrogressive narratives being experienced in the state for the better.

To this end, Babayemi enjoined the people of the state and other stakeholders to rally round the party to ensure it emerges victorious at the July 16 governorship election. In a statement issued by his media office, Babayemi said it was only the support of the people of the state that could lead to the realisation of the dream of transforming and re-engineering the fibre of the state. According to him, a change of power in the state has become imperative in view of the hardship civil servants and the generality of the people of the state have been going through.

