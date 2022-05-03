Osun 2022: Play according to the rules, Oyetola tells politicians

News Top Stories

Ahead of commencement of campaigns for the July 16 governorship election in Osun, the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged politicians to play according to the rules of the game and avoid anything that could threaten the peace of the state.

 

Oyetola said politics should not be seen as a door- die affair, hence the need for loyalists and supporters of candidates and political parties in the state to maintain decorum and guide their public conduct before, during and after the polls.

The governor noted that his administration would leave no stone unturned to maintain the already instituted atmosphere-of-peace reigning in the state. He spoke on Monday while addressing journalists shortly after observing the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the Osogbo Central Eid Praying Ground, Osogbo.

 

The governor, who stressed the need for citizens to be the vanguards of peace and reflect the same in their private and public conducts, noted that the state needs to guard and sustain its peace more than ever before, as the gubernatorial and general elections draw near.

 

“I want to enjoin my fellow politicians to play according to the rules. Politics is not a do-or-die affair; there should be decorum in the way we do our campaigns.

 

We should allow peace to reign and eschew anything capable of threatening the existing peace of our state,” Oyetola said. The governor also seized the opportunity to once again congratulate the Muslim Ummah for witnessing yet another Eid-el-Fitr celebration just as he urged them to take to the lessons of Ramadan to heart.

 

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animasahun, congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year Eid-el-Fitr just as he charged them to always obey the commandments of Allah.

 

