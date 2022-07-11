Osun 2022: Police probe attack on LP candidate’s house

*APC: ‘Lasun’s no threat to Oyetola’s victory’

Osun State Police Command has begun investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack on the residence of the Labour Party’s (LP) guber candidate, Lasun Yessuf

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Opelola Yemisi said the police has received reports on the matter and visited the scene of the incident and had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

It would be recalled that yet-to-be identified gunmen Sunday night attacked the residence of the LP candidate, Hon. Lasun Yusuf in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The unknown gunmen reportedly shot at the building, located at Oke Ima area of the town around 2am.

It was learnt that the security agents attached to the building were able to repel the attack with no one injured.

Lasun, who is a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, was present at the Governorship Debate organised by Channels Television on Sunday night.

However, the government has reacted to the attack on the LP candidate.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Mr Ismali Omipidan, while addressing journalists in Osogbo, the state capital, charged the security agencies to properly investigate the attack and bring perpetrators to book

Omipidan, who said the reaction became necessary following the allegations by the LP candidate accusing APC of being behind the alleged attack, said Yusuf is never a threat to Oyetola winning elections on Saturday.

