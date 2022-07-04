Osun 2022: Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje, others take campaign to ex-PDP Nat’l scribe, Oyinlola’s hometown, say victory assured

Ahead of next week’s mega rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterpart in Kano State, Dr Abudulah Ganduje, on Monday stormed Okuku, the headquarters of Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, to solicit support for the ruling party and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola ahead of the July 16 gubernatorial election.

New Telegraph reports that Okuku is the hometown of former Governor of Osun State and ex-National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had recently unveiled an 86-member campaign council headed by the Lagos State Governor to prosecute its campaigns.

Beside Sanwo-Olu, Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), were appointed as co-chairman and deputy chairman respectively.

Addressing party members and some residents of the ancient town of Okuku, Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje and other APC Chieftains appealed to the people of Osun on the need to cast their votes for Governor Gboyega Oyetola come July 16.

Speaking during the campaign, Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu charged the people of Osun to come out in large numbers and vote massively for APC and its governorship candidate during the July 16 gubernatorial poll.

In his own contribution, National Secretary of APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore said they were in the town to show their strength and unity of purpose.

