News

Osun 2022: Tribunal clears Oyetola, APC to tender evidence against INEC

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO Comments Off on Osun 2022: Tribunal clears Oyetola, APC to tender evidence against INEC

The Election Petitions Tribunal will on Monday heard the petition filed by Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the July 16 governorship election.

However, the tribunal gave Oyetola and the APC the go-ahead to tender documentary evidence against the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

At Monday’s sitting, the tribunal Chairman Justice Tertsea Kume adjourned the case till tomorrow for the respondents to crosscheck the list of documents to be tendered with a view to making the tendering seamless for the petitioners.

Counsel for Oyetola and APC, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), informed the court of his intention to tender some documentary evidence to prove the alleged noncompliance with the Electoral Act by INEC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Emergencies: Lagos plans Ambulance points for 57LGs, LCDAs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as LASEMA partners Health Ministry for improvved response time, service delivery In a bid to improve on response time during emergencies, the Lagos State government yesterday said that it was considering locating ambulance points in all the 57 local government areas and local council development areas across the state. This was even as the Lagos […]
News

IYC demands substantive board in NDDC

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Ijaw Youths Council Worldwide (IYC), yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to employ the same speed and zeal he is using to replace the ministers to immediately set up a substantive board for the Niger Delta development commission. According to the IYC, though the nominations made by President Buhari included an Ijaw Indigene to represent […]
News

Ondo records 80 deaths as Lassa fever worsens

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Notwithstanding global apprehension being caused by COVID-19, Lassa fever has worsened in Ondo State as no fewer than 80 people had died of the fever in the state in the outgoing year. According to records, 18% fatalities were recorded from the total reported cases of Lassa fever in the state when compared to the less […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica