Osun 2022: Tribunal clears Oyetola, APC to tender evidence against INEC

The Election Petitions Tribunal will on Monday heard the petition filed by Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the July 16 governorship election.

However, the tribunal gave Oyetola and the APC the go-ahead to tender documentary evidence against the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At Monday’s sitting, the tribunal Chairman Justice Tertsea Kume adjourned the case till tomorrow for the respondents to crosscheck the list of documents to be tendered with a view to making the tendering seamless for the petitioners.

Counsel for Oyetola and APC, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), informed the court of his intention to tender some documentary evidence to prove the alleged noncompliance with the Electoral Act by INEC.

