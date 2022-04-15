News

Osun 2022: US Delegation visits Osun, to meet with stakeholders

Ayobami Agboola

A team from the United States Mission in Nigeria, arrived Osun State as part of its effort to ensure that the forthcoming governorship election in the state is devoid of violence. The US government delegates led by US Embassy Political and Economic Chief, Mr Brandon Hudspeth, stressed the need for a peaceful and hitch-free governorship election in Osun State which the people of the state and indeed Nigeria would be proud of.

The US government delegates includes; Janine Lewis, Sterling Roop, James Svor, Arnold Abulvine and Halima Abubakar. Hudspeth, while ad-dressing Governor Gboyega Oyetola during a courtesy visit to his office, said they would be meeting election stakeholders in state ahead of the guber poll slated for July 16. Hudspeth said: “The reason why we are here is because of the forthcoming election in Osun State in 2022. We hope that the election will be free and credible because there are expectations within and outside this country over the forthcoming election in this state.

“Our expectation is that the election should be fair and credible. We partner with Nigeria to ensure free and credible elections. We are meeting with you as the first citizen of the state and our officials will also meet security officials, civil societies and other stakeholders.”

 

Our Reporters

