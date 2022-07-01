Osun 2022: ‘We’ll revive Osun sports’

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 Osun State governorship poll Kola Adewusi has revealed plans by Ademola Adeleke to reposition the sports sector if elected. Adeleke is the party’s governorship candidate. Adewusi made the promise at a personality interview programme of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Osun State chapter. He decried the state of sports in Osun and said there was the need to restructure the system and make the sports council more functional through the establishment of a Sports Commission and reinvigorating the zonal sports councils in the state to be able to harness potentials across the nook and cranny of the state. He said: “Sports can generate funds for itself but it must first be put in a good state while the sector is handled by experienced and credible professionals. One of our plans is by bringing back the zonal sports council and embarking on talent hunting from the grassroot whereby each local government will specialize in one area of sports it has comparative advantage.
