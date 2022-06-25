Osun 2022: When Makinde, Fadahunsi teamed up for Adeleke

A lot of activities are currently being put in place by the leaders of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State to shore up the governorship bid of the candidate of the party for the July, 2022 election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

One of such is to utilize numerous empowerment initiatives of elected local and federal lawmakers from the state to galvanise support for the governorship ambition of the Ede born politician. Recently, the member representing Osun East in the Upper Legislative chambers, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunshi recently organised an empowerment programme which later provided opportunity for the chieftains of the PDP within and outside the state to canvas for the support of the people of the state for next month’s governorship poll.

The occasion was on Saturday, June 11, 2022, when the former customs boss extended hands of support to various segments of the society in his constituency with a view to enhancing their existence. The items were officially presented to them at the agrarian town of Ilase-Ijesa in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

In all, beneficiaries got 150 units of mini buses, 300 motorcycles, dozens of sewing machines, generating sets, hair dryers, clippers, agricultural inputs, farm implements like hand sprayers, cutlasses, safety aprons and boots, wheelbarrows, shovels, iron sponges, and more than 1,000 bags of fertilizers. Dignitaries that witnessed the event include Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) candidate for next month’s gubernatorial poll in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke; and National Vice Chairman (South West) of PDP, Mr. Soji Adagunodo. Makinde flagged off the event by presenting the keys of one of the mini-buses, popularly known as korope, to a constituent, Mr. Taofeek Olanrewaju, from Ward 8 in Ife South Local Government. While presenting the keys, an elated Oyo governor enthused that PDP is known for its track records of bringing tangible dividends of democracy to the people. The programme, he noted, was one of the initiatives of the party aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of the people.

The governor appealed to the people of the state to support Adeleke in the upcoming July 16, 2022 governorship poll in the state, as well as in the 2023 general elections. Like Makinde, Adeleke, who lauded Fadahunsi, also solicited the support of the people of the state to become governor because he has their interest at heart, adding that he has what it takes to make the citizens smile. In his remarks, Fadahunsi thanked Makinde and Adeleke for gracing the occasion, adding that their presence has added the needed boost to members of the party in the state, particularly his constituents.

The federal lawmaker further enjoined the people of Osun State to vote massively for Adeleke during the July 26 governorship election for the all-round transformation of the state. Fadahunsi expressed his profound gratitude to his constituents for their “continued and unrelenting support in the face of varying challenges and difficulties. “But like Olive Twist, I will ask for more,” Fadahunsi continued.

“I still need your fervent support, understanding, cooperation, collaboration, your esteemed interventions and policy inputs to enable me deliver bigger and better dividends of democracy. In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Senator Fadahunsi Empowerment Committee, Prof. Sola Ehindero, told the audience that the event was a culmination of good thinking and extensive research into the scale of preference of the people in the senatorial district.

“About 10 months ago,” Ehindero recalled, “Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, set up a 10-man committee to assess the contemporary social, economic and political challenges facing the good people of Ife-Ijesa zone as a result of the bad governance and poorly articulated policies of the APC administration.

“The committee was requested to come up with an implementation blueprint to meet such disturbing and unacceptable challenges through a series of phased strategic and accountable empowerment programmes. “An important component of the committee’s consideration was to implement the empowerment programme in ways that justify PDP’s focus on ‘Power to the People’ and to propagate both the ideals and ideas of the party members in the constituency. “This phase of non-partisan constituency project, like the previous ones, focused on giving of grants, loans, mini buses, tricycles, motorcycles, solar-powered boreholes and streetlights; infrastructural developments – road construction, building and equipping of schools, classrooms, laboratories and health centres, fertilizers and agricultural inputs for farmers, grinding machines, sterilizers, hair/head drying machines, clippers and shovels, wheelbarrows and other materials that can alleviate poverty, hunger, insecurity in all ramifications, through entrepreneurship, vocational educational engagements training and economic self-reliance.”

