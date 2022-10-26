Osun: 2023 budget passes second reading

News

The Osun State Appropriation Bill 2023 of N136 billion has passed the second reading at the House of Assembly. Speaker Timothy Owoeye said at Tuesday’s plenary that the budget estimate had gone through some considerations at the parliamentary processes where it was agreed to be brought to the floor for the policy trust and second reading. The 2023 Appropriation Bill tagged “Budget of Consolidation” has N96,377,740,930 for recurrent expenditure, with N39,888,247,710 as capital expenditure, making a total of N136,265,988,140.

Owoeye said the 2023 estimate is about N6,509 billion higher than that of 2022. The Speaker said: “The consideration of the 2023 budget has nothing to do with politics. The governor should be commended for his courage to meet up with the January to December budget cycle. “We should all salute his maturity.

He is not a selfish person but for the love of the people and the state, the governor is keeping up with the tradition of the January to December budget consideration. “This year’s budget presentation should not carry any political baggage because the bilateral consideration of the budget had been on before now and had since been concluded by the state executive council.”

 

