Osun: 30 held for looting shops, warehouses

Security operatives have apprehended 30 people in connection with the looting of shops and warehouses on Saturday in Osun State.

The Special Adviser (SA) to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Security, Mrs. Abiodun Ige, yesterday disclosed this to Government House correspondents. Ige said properties worth millions of naira were also recovered from the suspects. The suspects were said to have burgled private and government offices and carted away valuables.

The SA said efforts were still on to arrest others. She advised those with looted properties to return them immediately.

The looters had burgled Ayegbaju market, residence of Senator Ajibola Bashiru; residence of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf; Omoluabi Garment Factory, among others. Items recovered from the suspects included furniture, fans, television sets and food items.

While some of the suspected looters were arrested by residents, others were apprehended by the Joint Task Force (JTF).

