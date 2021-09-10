Osun @ 30: Sultan, Ooni, others hail state’s achievements

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, have praised the achievements of Osun State within its three decades of existence, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Abubakar, who spoke at a colloquium organised by the state government to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state in Osogbo yesterday, said it was no surprise that in 30 years of statehood, Osun had produced a galaxy of stars in all sectors. The Sultan lauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola he described as a gentleman governor, man of peace, man of honour, a statesman, a bridge builder, a lover of development and a believer in one, strong and indivisible Nigeria. He said, “I have followed the programmes of Governor Oyetola closely since his assumption of office.

“A deep thinker and a silent reformer and performer, he came into government with development agenda hinged on adequate, quality and equitable service in all sectors. “He has also introduced people-oriented policies based on inclusive governance and sustainable development.”

