Osun: A test run for successful 2023 elections

The conduct of the July 16 Osun governorship election seemed to be what to expect from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in next year’s general elections, writes ONYEKACHI EZE

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is upbeat on his promise that next year’s general elections would be the best ever to be conducted by the commission.

The July 16 governorship election in Osun State, which was the last off-season election to be conducted by INEC, left no one in doubt about the commission’s determination for a free and credible election in 2023. Yiaga Africa, one of election observers that monitored the election, in its post-election report, noted that as at 7:30 am on the election day, INEC officials had arrived at 78 per cent of the polling units, while by 8:30 am, 41 per cent of the polling units had commenced accreditation and voting.

The number increased to 96 per cent by 9:30 am, according to the election monitor. Late arrival of election materials and commencement of accreditation and voting had been the bane of past elections. But INEC broke this jinx in this Osun governorship.

The British High Commission also commended the timely opening of polls, the functionality of the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device used for accreditation of voters, and electronic transmission of the election results.

The commission, in a statement on its social media platforms, said the results released by INEC were consistent with results obtained through civil societyled parallel vote tabulation process, adding, “Our mission, which observed the election on Saturday was encouraged by the continuing improvements in the electoral process, following the governorship election in Ekiti State last month.”

The U.S. Mission to Nigeria equally commended the peaceful conduct of the Osun poll. The mission in a statement, commended “the concerted efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff and security personnel, who helped facilitate a secure process that reflected the will of the people. We encourage all Nigerian citizens to register to vote now so that your voice can be heard in the national and state elections in 2023.”

There have been consistent improvements since the introduction of technology in the conduct of elections in Nigeria. The 2015 general elections, where smart card reader (SCR) machine was used for the first time to accredit voters, was adjudged the most credible. It was the first election in the country where an incumbent president

lost to an opposition party, and congratulated the winner even before the final results were announced. When he took over from former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, in November 2015, Prof. Yakubu promised to sustain and deepen the use of technology in the conduct of elections in the country.

Though the two elections he superintended over in 2015, namely Kogi and Bayelsa governorship, could not produce winners in first ballot with determination and perseverance, the nation’s electoral process, like the proverbial old wine, became matured with age.

The turning point was the 2020 Edo governorship, where the commission introduced INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV portal), to strengthen its election management process and enhance transparency in the system.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who also doubles as Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, admitted that result management had been a challenge in the nation’s electoral process because results collated at polling unit level was inconsistent with the one submitted at collation centre.

The commission had toyed with the idea of pasting a replica of Form EC8A, called People’s Result, at the polling unit after votes were counted, recorded and announced, as part of measures to increase transparency in result management. But Okoye regretted that this had resulted “to abuses, as unofficial and at times, false results are known to have been circulated, particularly via social media, leading to tension and casting aspersions on the final outcome of elections.”

This, according to him, led to the introduction of IReV to “enable Nigerians to view polling unit results real time as the voting ends on election day,” even when there was no enabling law. Nevertheless, collation of election results still remained a manual process. The conduct and outcome of Edo election were adjudged credible, free and transparent.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Godwin Obaseki, said he would not challenge the result. Even the loser of October 2020 Ondo State governorship, Eyitayo Jegede of PDP chose rather to challenge the nomination process the brought the APC candidate Rotimi Akeredolu, instead of the conduct or outcome of the election.

All these were indications that the nation’s elections are beginning to win the confidence of Nigerians. Coalition of INEC Observer Groups for Ondo Election, in a statement after the election said: “The introduction of the Z-pad by INEC has increased the credibility and transparency of the process of election since results from the unit level (Form EC8A) is uploaded for all Nigerians to see. Thus, it becomes difficult to alter, change or mutilate results as previously observed. “The card reader performed optimally.

However, we observed some cases of malfunctioned card readers but the backup and support service as provided by INEC were quick to restore normalcy by providing alternative machines. “The issue of vote buying continues to resurface and has remained malignant in our electoral system.

This largely could be attributed to the myopic understanding (Psych) of the average electorate, poverty, etc. “In Ondo State, all the participating political parties are equally guilty. It boils down to the case of which party bought more than the other.

This reoccurring decimal requires our collective effort as Nigerians to the right the wrong. “That the increase number of the brail ballot guard increased the participation of the visually impaired voter. This is significant in the Ondo State governorship election.

“From the ongoing, it becomes evident that the Ondo State governorship election which held on the 10th of October, 2020 complied significantly with the provisions of the relevant electoral laws of Nigeria. “We, as INEC Accredited Observer Organisations hereby state categorically clear that this election was transparent, free, fair and credible.

“By this medium, we would like to encourage the PDP and the ZLP candidates to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship by congratulating the winner and APC candidate as politics is not a do-or-die affair, and again shun the idea of challenging his victory in tribunal or any court of law. Every election should not end in the tribunal. They should therefore emulate Prince Ize Iyamu of Edo State.”

Despite these accolades, INEC still upped the ante in the deployment of technology. This time, the commission decided to abolish the “incident form”, which turned out to be a tool by the politicians to circumvent electronic accreditation of voters, for manual system that could provide a leeway for manipulation of the number of accredited voters.

This led to the introduction of BVAS. BVAS performs multiple functions. These include reading of permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) and authentication of voters, using the voters’ fingerprints.

Again, BVAS was used to upload polling unit result to the INEC server. In the on going continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise, BVAS acts as the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED), for registration of voters.

According to Prof. Yakubu: “When the commission introduced BVAS, the compact device was intended to achieve two objectives. First is the verification of the genuineness of the PVCs and the fingerprint or facial authentication of voters during accreditation. “Secondly, to replace the z-pad for uploading the polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) in real-time on election day.”

BVAS’ usage has eliminated the use of incident forms during accreditation on an election day. The technology like the previous ones, was not without hiccups when it was used during the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election. Due to the challenges experienced, the voting hours were extended from 2:30 pm to 4pm.

Despite the challenges and criticisms that trailed the introduction, INEC was undaunted in its determination to deploy the technology in the conduct of elections. Its functionality in the Ekiti and Osun governorship has vindicated the desire.

Yakubu told the visiting delegations from the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI): “We promised Nigerians that Ekiti was going to be good and Ekiti was a good election. We promised that Osun was going to be better; Osun was a better election. “We are promising that the 2023 general elections will be our best election ever and we are committed to delivering best election ever.

“We assure you that we will continue to work not only hard but even harder to deliver the 2023 general elections.” But that did not mean that there were no imperfections. Among this is voting buying.

Though use of telephone at voting cubicle has been banned, the position of the cubicle that allowed a voter to display the ballot paper encouraged this. Yiaga Africa, in its report, noted that, “in seven per cent of polling units, it was possible to see how a voter’s ballot paper was marked when it was put in the ballot box at some point throughout the day.”

It also observed that, “Voters crowded the polling officials in 21 per cent of polling units. In 37 per cent of polling units, party agents were seen within two meters of the voting cubicle of the ballot box. In 19 per cent of polling units, party agents attempted to influence voters and polling officials.”

These have provided INEC information on how to overcome such challenges in next year’s election. The 2023 general elections will be a litmus test for INEC. With the passage and signing into law the Electoral Act, 2022, which allows electronic transmission of election results, as well as other provisions that will enhance electoral process, the commission has no reason to fail to deliver credible elections to Nigerians.

INEC Chairman should know that the world will be watching how he would end his second and final year in office. Next year’s general elections will be his last before the end of his tenure.

Only two out of former INEC Chairmen, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu and Prof. Jega, could be credited with conducting free and fair elections in the country. Will Prof. Yakubu be listed among them? Already, he is the only INEC Chairman to have been reappointed into office. History beckons on him to leave office with his head high.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...